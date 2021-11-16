Kent Hanks, 81, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born Dec. 29, 1939 in Alton, he was a son of Cecil and Mildred (Hamilton) Hanks.
He married Betty Johnson Oct. 30, 1971.
He served four years in the United States Air Force, serving in Louisiana and Tripoli, North Africa from 1957-1961. He worked at Olin from 1961-1969, then Labor Local #218 from 1969-1977. He then went to work at Yellow Freight Systems until his retirement in 2006.
He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Betty (Johnson) Hanks; six daughters, Deelynn (Glen) Holden of Pine Prairie, LA, Latane (Keith) Boone of Sugarland, TX, Debbie Duckett of Calvert City, KY, Tammie Brenner of Alton, Shannon Shepard of Godfrey, and Kristy (Henry) Bush of Brighton; 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; two sisters-in-law, Laurie Gray of Godfrey and Lillian Faye (Louis) Johnson of Staunton; and two brothers-in-law, Russ (Brenda) Wyman and David (Lillian Gail) Milford, all of Alton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son Kent Randall Hanks; and a brother, Larry Hanks.
The family will hold memorial services at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 at Abundant Life Community Church in Alton. Roy Rhodes will officiate. A luncheon will follow.
Memorials may be made to Abundant Life Church.
The family would like to give special thanks to OSF St. Anthony’s Hospice of Alton for all the support and care they provided.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com