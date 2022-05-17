Kenneth Williams

Kenneth A. Williams, 71, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022 at his home.
Born Jan. 23, 1951 in Wood River, he was the son of Donald and Nancy (Duty) Williams.
Ken retired as an operator from Shell Oil Co. and worked most recently as a bartender at Bubby’s and Sissy’s in Alton. In the 80’s, after his parents retired, he and his wife took over as owners and operators of Williams Grocery Store in Cottage Hills. He was his family’s historian and knew how to tell a good story. He especially enjoyed gardening. Ken also spent time fishing and he loved to cook for others.
He is survived by his parents of Alton; three daughters, Rachel (Scott) Calvin of Reeds Spring, MO, Genie (Ryan) Ramsey of Alton, and Nancy (Jason) DeMand of Alton; three sons, Paris (Tonia) Williams of Cincinnati, OH, Donnie (Crystal) Williams of Ironton, OH, and Jacob (Anna) Williams of Highland; 20 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; two sisters, Rebecca (Deborah Friedberg) Williams of Yonkers, NY and Carolyn (Tim) Rollberg of Murphysboro, IL; many other extended family members; his ex-wife, Cindy Williams of Alton; and his good friend, George Scanlon of Alton.
Memorial visitation will be Saturday, May 21 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 12 p.m. until memorial services begin at 1 p.m.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com