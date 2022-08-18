Kenneth Smith

Kenneth Wade Smith, 51, died at 3:29 a.m. on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s in Alton. He was born March 25, 1971 in Alton the son of Dixie (Sams) Maul and Fred Maul. Kenneth was a Registered Nurse at Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, MO. On August 24, 1997 in Carlyle, IL he married the former Toby Fauke. She survives. Also surviving are three sons, Quinten Voss of Rosewood Heights, Spencer Smith (Brytani) of Alton and Liam Smith of Alton, two brothers, Kevin Smith of Lake of the Ozarks, MO, Ryan Smith (Courtney) of Hamel, IL, two sisters, Malinda Turner (Gary) of Wood River, Randa McEuen (Gary) of Columbia, MO, one stepbrother, Samuel Maul of East Alton, three stepsisters, Annette Durham (Patrick) of Godfrey, Becca Elgin (Bill) of Waynesboro, PA and Deanna Sichra (Chris) of Godfrey. He was preceded in death by a son, Carsen Smith. A Celebration of Life service will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the Wood River Moose Lodge. Memorials may be made to the Rosewood Heights Fire Department. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Illinois updating COVID guidance after CDC changes
- Driver killed in Hartford crash identified
- Murder investigations in St. Clair County
- Meth dealer sentenced in Macoupin County
- Governor Pritzker brings $3 million check for Wedge Innovation Center in Alton
- Arrest made for Granite City beating death
- Wood River hires manager for new rec center
- Body found in vehicle in Upper Alton
- Martha Richards
- Man sentenced for Collinsville murder