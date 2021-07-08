Kenneth Lee Pratt, 70, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at his residence.
Born December 5, 1950 in St. Louis, he was the son of Leo Pratt and June (Lohman) and Bob Wallace.
A U.S. Army veteran, He enjoyed tinkering and operated a small engine repair service. He also liked to attend flea markets and auctions, play BINIGO, watch professional wrestling and Cardinal Baseball.
Surviving are his former wife, Carol (Stiles) Pratt of Wood River; sons, Eric 9Danielle) Pratt, Brandon (Kayla) Pratt, Danny (Sherry) Pratt, Cody Pratt; daughters, Laurie Campbell, Angel Pratt-Pierce; 18 grandchildren, Scott, Christian, Kyler, Haley, Kaila, Lexi, Elliott, Crystal, Tori, Gracin, Katie, Dale, Haisley, Kelsey, Amanda, Justin, Kelly and Josh; brothers, Ricky Wallace, Jerry Wallace and Patrick Wallace; and sisters, Billy Jean Salamone, Peggy Johnson and Pam Herbert.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kenneth L. Pratt, Jr.; daughter, Almeda Pratt; grandson, Michael Pratt; and brother, David Wallace.
Cremation rites were accorded and a memorial gathering will be scheduled at a later date.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.