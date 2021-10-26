Kenneth George Pillman, Jr., 65, passed away October 20, 2021 at his residence.
Born May 30, 1956 in Fitchburg, Mass., he was the son of Kenneth George, Sr. and Pauline (Knox) Pillman.
He married Patricia Blanchard on September 8, 2001 in Massachusetts. She survives.
Surviving also are children, Justin, Dustin, Travis, Staci and Harlie Pillman; grandchildren, Hannah, Kaylee, Mariah, Savannah, Shane, Kaylee and Blake; and sisters, Barbara Parker, Lillian Bartley and Donna Pillman all of Massachusetts.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, November 4 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.