East Alton
Kenneth Paul Hierman, 86, passed away 6:40 pm, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at River Crossings in Alton.
Born March 4, 1936 in Palmyra, he was the son of Paul and Lois (Lair) Hierman.
He attended Blair School in East Alton, graduated from East Alton-Wood River High School in 1965, received his Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Fine Arts and Education from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. He served in U.S Army.
Throughout his life, he worked at Adams Printing, Owens-IL Glass, Olin Corporation and the hardware store at Wilshire Village Shopping Center in East Alton. He retired after 28 years from the Alton School District, where he had taught K-12 art and commercial art at the various Alton elementary schools, Alton Sr. High School, The James Center and J.B. Johnson Center.
Kenny enjoyed woodworking, gardening, watercolor painting, watching Cardinals baseball games, and spending time with his grandchildren.
On June 29, 1968 in Glen Carbon, he married Sally Wydra. She survives.
Surviving also are a son, Cass (Wendy) Hierman of Port St. Lucie, FL; daughter, Holly (Eric) Westerndorf of Brentwood, MO; and granddaughters, Kennison Cheatham and Lyla Westendorf.
He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved grandson, Declan Hierman; and brothers, Cliff and Howard Thaxton.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, November 19 at the East Alton First United Methodist Church. Pastor Edward Ganadosin will officiate. A reception and visitation will follow the service.
Memorials are suggested to The Variety Club of St. Louis in honor of his grandson, Declan; East Alton First United Methodist Church; or The "Make-A-Wish" Foundation Illinois.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is entrusted with arrangements.