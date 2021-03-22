Doctor Kenneth P. Webb, 62, of Rosewood Heights, passed away March 19, 2021.
He was born January 4, 1959 in Champaign, Illinois, the son of Richard and Shirley Webb.
Survivors include a daughter, Dorian Webb of Rosewood Heights; step children Lydia (Nathan) Chester of Rosewood Heights and Peter Panouzis of Rosewood Heights; parents Richard and Shirley of Rosewood Heights; a brother, Ed (Diane) of Midlothian, Illinois; a niece, Tricia Cole of Magnolia, Texas; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Spurlin and Dora Trimm and Augustus and Gerene Webb.
He attended Roxana High School, SIUE and SIUE Dental School. He practiced dentistry for 30 years in Illinois and Missouri. He was awarded the Healthy Smiles Hero Award from the State of Illinois in 2007 while he was the dental director of the Macon County Health Department. He retired 2 years ago from practicing dentistry.
He loved traveling with Dorian to Disney World where they vacationed there many times with other family members.
In 2018, he, along with his Sun Devils Slow Pitch softball teammates, were inducted into the Illinois ASA Hall of Fame.
He was an avid golfer and he had 2 hole-in-ones.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 23 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 4 p.m. until services begin at 7 p.m. Masks or face coverings will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com