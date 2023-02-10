Kenneth Mitchell, 76, passed away at 10:28 am on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at his home.
He was born on November 27, 1946, in Alton, IL the son of Dalph and Anna (Schowe) Mitchell. Kenneth married Joan Schrout on June 30, 1979, in East Alton, IL. She preceded him in death on November 13, 2019.
Kenneth served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era.
He worked for Olin Brass in shipping and receiving for over 42 years. Kenneth was a member of the East Alton American Legion and enjoyed spending time with friends at Fast Eddies. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and loved to go to Montauk and Bennett Springs.
Kenneth is survived by his children and their spouses, Mandy and Todd Bruene of Alton, IL, Kenneth and Natalie Mitchell of Johnston City, IL, and Kara Mont and Tony Rich of Frankfort, KY; siblings, Gary and Virginia Mitchell of Holiday Shores, IL and Jim and Christine Mitchell of Branson, MO; along with 13 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joan; a brother, Dennis Mitchell; and a daughter, Veronica Dorsey.
Visitation will be on Saturday, February 18, 2023, 10:00 am until the time of the Celebration of Life at 12:00 pm at the Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL
Burial will take place at a later date at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to 5 A's Animal Shelter.
