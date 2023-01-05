Kenneth Lyerla

Kenneth "Kenney" "KJ" Lyerla, 32 of St. Louis, MO, passed away on September 10, 2022, in Australia.
He was born on March 29, 1990, in Alton, IL, the son of Patrick and Lisa (Gurley) Lyerla. KJ was a graduate of Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto.
He worked for Boeing as a technician. KJ enjoyed fishing and hunting with his dad growing up. He loved listening to and recording his own music. KJ enjoyed and loved his lifelong friendship with all his friends he grew up with. He loved and enjoyed his family, including his loving Dog Maverick, very much. KJ enjoyed gaming, where he met his Loving Partner Jess Louise Weatherburn online playing Splitgate.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his grandmother Alice Gurley; sister and brother-in-law Myranda and Luke Vidakovich; nephew Gedeon Kirby; niece Mari Alice Vidakovich; Loving partner Jess Louise Weatherburn; and many cousins, aunts, and uncles.
KJ was preceded in death by his grandpa James Gurley; uncle Michael Gurley; and grandparents Jack and Joan Ann (Richards) Lyerla.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 9:30 am until the time of service at 10:30 am at the Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, IL.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com