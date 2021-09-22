Kenneth Lee Porter, 82, of Alton, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend, passed from this life at 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Cedarhurst Independent Living Facility in Godfrey, Il. He was born on October 28, 1938, in Colchester, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, William B. and Genevieve I. Webster Porter, and sister, Rebecca Ann Porter Johnson. Ken attended school in Canton, IL. He married Mary E. Coffey in Canton on October 10, 1959, and they enjoyed 55 years of devotion and love together before Mary’s passing in 2014.
Ken is survived by his sister, Rosanna Waters, his brother, Scott Hughes; two daughters, Dona Terri Cameron and his son-in law, the late Stacy Cameron, Julie. A. Ross and his son-in-law, Chip Ross; four Grandchildren, Kenneth C. Ross (Julia,) of Columbia MO, Caitlin Elisabeth Reichert (Brendan,) of Springfield, IL, Kyle Porter Ross of San Diego, CA, Kelsey Meredith Ross of Alton, IL.; and 4 Great-Grandchildren, Juniper Claire Ross, Cullen Porter Ross, Cameron Grace Reichert, Jasmine Maryam Ross,
(Cullen named for him and Jasmine named for Grandma Mary.).
Ken proudly served in the Navy as an aircraft electrician after high school. He was based at Moffat Field in California where he was trained to maintain Banshee and Demon jet fighter aircraft, and San Diego, where he was deployed to the Pacific on the USS Kearsarge. He enjoyed his shore leaves in Tokyo while on deployment.
Ken worked at McDonnell Douglas as a technician until he retired. After retirement, he volunteered at Senior Services in Alton, IL, where he helped repair and remodel Seniors’ homes. He also served as an active member and Treasurer of Brighton Christian Church for many years.
Ken was a friend to everyone and generously helped those in need whenever he could. He loved nature, animals, home remodeling and woodworking. He deeply loved his Mary and his girls. He spent his life doing anything he could for them.
Ken was cherished by all who knew him. We will all miss his humor, wisdom, and guidance.
Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 25th, at Brighton Christian Church at 11:00 am. Ken’s granddaughter, Kelsey Ross, will preside over the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans foundation at 1-855-619-HERO, a charity Ken supported for many years.
Please contact Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River with inquiries.