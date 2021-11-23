Kenneth L. Grabner Jr., died at 7:01 p.m. Monday, November 22, 2021 at his home in Alton surrounded by his family. Born August 30, 1956 in Savannah, GA he was the son of Kenneth L. Grabner Sr. and Janet (Simon) Grabner. Mr. Grabner retired as a firefighter for the City Alton and was a member of the Firefighters Local 1255. On October 18, 1989 he married the former Patricia A. Blaine in Alton. She survives. Also surviving are three sons, Wayne Price (Tricia) of Alton, Jimmy Price (Claudia) of Alton, and Chris Price (Sarah) of Godfrey, 12 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, four brothers, Brian Grabner (Kathy) of Wood River, Walter Grabner (Debbie) of Alton, Jeff Grabner (Chris) of Alton, and David Grabner of Alton, and a sister, Mary Bunse (Tom) of Godfrey. A memorial visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Monday, November 29 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Following the visitation a celebration of life service will be held at the VFW Post 1308 in Alton. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Illinois readies for Rittenhouse verdict
- Thieves steal car in Godfrey
- Former cop convicted of sexually abusing child
- Body found in South Roxana park
- Victim identified in Monday night Alton fire
- Police raid alleged Wood River drug house
- Appointments will be required at Bethalto driver's license office
- Fire smolders for second day on bluffs east of Grafton
- Earthquake rattles bi-state region
- Social Security benefits increase in 2022