Kenneth Garrott

Kenneth Ernest Garrott, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital with his family by his side.
He was born on September 10, 1956 in Cape Girardeau, MO, the son of Kenneth Keller and Minnie Pauline (Shoemaker) Garrott. He married Kathryn Gayle Bell on September 12, 1981 at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton, and she survives.
Kenneth graduated with a B.S. in Biology from Southwest Baptist University. He worked as a chemist and later at McDonald's for 24 years. He and Kathryn are members of Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Kenneth was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Sons of The American Revolution. He enjoyed music and played the piano and organ. Kenneth was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Kenneth is survived by three daughters, Kayla (Matthew) Kuehn of Godfrey, Krysta (Joshua) Kuehn of Godfrey, and Kara Garrott (Alec Bill) of Collinsville; three grandchildren, Henry Kuehn, Nora Kuehn, and Wesley Kuehn; a brother-in-law Keith (Pamela) Bell of Benld; a nephew Benjamin (Allison) Bell of Carlinville; and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, Steven Bell.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 10:00 am in the funeral home chapel with Keith Bell officiating.
Burial will take place at Bethany Cemetery in Godfrey.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association.
