Kenneth Ralph Deardeuff, 69, passed away 4:14 am, Friday, August 27, 2021 at his residence.
Born May 28, 1952 in Portsmouth, VA, he was the son of Ralph and Phyllis (Cummins) Deardeuff.
A Vietnam army veteran, he worked as an adjuster for the Olin Corporation for 26 years before retiring.
On September 20, 1980 in Alton, he married Carolyn West. She survives.
Surviving also are two sons, Kenneth Ray Deardeuff of Wood River, Keith "Deardeuff" Andrews in New York; a daughter, Katy (Justin) Martin of Godfrey; three grandchildren, Gabrielle and Miles Martin, Rykerlee Deardeuff; and a sister, Cindy Morrow of East Alton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Trenna Harris.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held 10 am, Thursday, September 2 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Rev. Eddie West will officiate.
Memorials may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children.