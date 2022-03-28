Kenneth Collins

Kenneth “Kenny” H. Collins, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 3:23 am at Alton Memorial Hospital.
He was born on July 3, 1938, in Cadiz, Kentucky the son of the late Charlie & Dorothy Mae (Litchfield) Collins.
Kenny married Virginia “Ginny” Solomon on December 21, 1958, in Hopkinsville, KY. She preceded him in death on August 2, 2021.
He served in the Kentucky National Guard and was a member of Cornerstone Church in Bethalto. He was the President of the Parkside Gardening Club and enjoyed breakfast with the Laclede Steel Company retirees and the Cornerstone Breakfast Club.
Kenny is survived by his children, Ricky (Tamy) Collins of Holiday Shores, Vicky (Brad) Newberry of Madeira Beach, FL, and Micky (Stacy) Collins of Bethalto; nine grandchildren, Ryan Collins, Jessa (Andrew) Helm, Dayne Newberry, Dani Newberry, Carli Jo Collins, Alexis Collins, Sierra Summers, Alexis Summers, and Brooklynn Summers; four great-grandchildren, Ryder, Parker, Mabrey, and Henley; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Tommy and Mary Jane Collins, Karle and Nell Collins; and Jerry and Wanda Collins all from Hopkinsville, Kentucky; a brother-in-law, Michael Soloman of Boca Raton, FL; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; along with many cousins.
Visitation will be from 11 am until time of Funeral Service at 1 pm Thursday March 31, 2022, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Pastor Erik Scottberg will officiate.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens with military rites conducted by Alton VFW Post 1308.
Memorials can be made to Cornerstone Church of Bethalto.
