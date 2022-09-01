Kelly Suzette Ashman-Raney, 57, of Murphysboro, IL died on Monday, August 29, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on April 3, 1965 in Murphysboro, IL to Donald J. and Jo Anne (Williams) Ashman.
Kelly married Michael Raney in Murphysboro, IL on May 10, 2000.
Besides her husband and parents, Kelly is survived by 3 daughters: Ashley (A.J.) Burkey of Murphysboro, Lacey Dusch of Murphysboro and Brittany Cook of Kirkwood, MO; a son, Derrick Raney of Carbondale, IL; 14 grandchildren; 2 brothers: Mack Ashman of Thebes, IL and Scott Ashman of Herrin, IL and 2 sisters: Paula Craig of Murphysboro, IL and Debbie Wright of Carbondale, IL.
Kelly is preceded in death by a sister, Tracy Reardon.
Services for Kelly are private.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com