Kelley Renee Flanagan, age 40, of Godfrey, passed away at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
She was born November 13, 1980, in Alton, IL, the daughter of Keith Randall and Dawn Renee (Turner) Flanagan.
Kelley worked as a Medical Assistant for BJC Alton Memorial. She was an outstanding mother, friend and sister. Kelley loved to cook and loved celebrating holidays. She will be remembered for her big heart and sincere honesty.
Kelley is preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents Mary Roberson, and Raymond and Phyllis Flanagan; her great-grandparents Lois and Loren Dugger; and a nephew Darius Bricker.
She is survived by her three children Aereal Renee, Adrean Eugene, and Areana Jean Flanagan-Harris; her sisters Kimberly Flanagan, Carrie McAdams, Chelsea McAdams, and Kacee McAdams; her god-siblings Brandy House, Marcy Bryant, Audra Bryant, Whayne Bryant, and Theresa Gillson; her grandmother Jacklynn White; five nieces and five nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Monday November 1, 2021, from 10 to 11 am at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home of Alton, followed by interment at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jaqueline White to help with expenses.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home of Alton will oversee arrangements.
