Keith Eugene Zumwalt, Sr., 88, passed away 2:15 am, Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Aspen Creek of Troy.
Born July 27, 1933 in Hartford, he was the son of Kenneth Zumwalt and Opal (Craggett) Zumwalt Croxville.
A proud U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant, Korean War veteran, he had worked in Selective Maintenance as a machine repairman for Owens-IL Glass and Olin/Winchester before retiring in 1999. He enjoyed participating in and watching sports, spending time with his family, which he adored, and was a member of Enjoy Church.
On March 1, 1956, he married Judith Ann Masiero. She survives.
Surviving also are a son, Keith E., Jr. (Tina) Zumwalt of Wood River; daughter, Melody Kerbs of Edwardsville; grandchildren, Lindsay Shields, Amber (Corey) Gentry, Marissa (Shawn) Lipe, Sara Crabtree; and seven great grandchildren, Jordan, Jacob, Haley, Christian, Milan, Carlie and Parker.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenneth Zumwalt; and sister, Patricia Boverie.
Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm, Monday, February 14 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Darren Carstens will officiate.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Military Honors will be presented by Alton VFW Post 1308.
Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Disease Foundation.