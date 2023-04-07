Keith Alan Spurgeon, 57, died at 7:56 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at his residence. He was born February 18, 1966 in Alton, the son of the late Maurice and Lois (Creamer) Spurgeon. He worked for many years as a cook at several different restaurants in the area. Surviving is his fiancé of many years, Mary Beth Worthy, one son, Nyles (Megan) Spurgeon, four step children, Katie Gardner, Lance Gardner, Brandon Gardner and Chanteal Gardner, seven grandchildren, Kayden Spurgeon, Malakai Spurgeon, Kayla Henneman, Andrew Godwin, Kalab Gardner, Brandon Gardner, and Olivia Gardner, two brothers, Gary Spurgeon and his twin brother, Kevin Spurgeon, four sisters, Virginia Spurgeon, Donna Besaw, Ann Baheler and Joy Emerick and many nieces and nephews and other family members. He enjoyed spending time with his nephew, Eddie Besaw. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Spurgeon and one sister, Gloria Spurgeon. A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Greater Alton Church, 506 East Airline Dr., East Alton, IL. Memorials may be made in care of Nyles Spurgeon for the Kayden and Malakai Spurgeon College Fund. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
