Keith Overton, 60, formerly of Hartford, passed away at 7:26pm on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born on May 1,1962, in Wood River, the son of the late Gene and Elsie (Lawrence) Overton. Keith was a devoted father to the late Mitchell Overton. He is survived by his former wife Linda (Provance) Rhodes. Other survivors include a sister: Barb Wieckhorst of Alton, two brothers and sister-in-laws: Ron and Donna Overton of
St. Charles, Missouri, Terry and Mary Overton of Rosewood Heights, his nieces and nephews: Kori Sloan and her husband: Jim, Kacie Gallegos, Alex Overton, Rodney Overton, Katie Overton, Ashlyn Smay, Tori Potter and her husband: Drew, and many other extended family and friends.
Keith was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. His greatest joy in life was his son Mitch.
In addition to his parents and son, he was preceded in death by a sister: Cindy Mae Overton, and his brother-in-law: Mike Wieckhorst.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:30am on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Inurnment will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or to the American Kidney Foundation and will be accepted at the funeral home.
