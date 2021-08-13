Keith D. Malson, 59 of East Alton, IL died on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, IL.
He was born on July 20, 1962 in Alton, IL to Wayne and June (Horton) Malson.
Keith married Laura Edgar- Jones in Alton, IL on May 28, 2005.
He was a loving husband and father. He was an avid St. Louis sports fan. He enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals and St Louis Blues. He was a laborer with the Labor Union 338 out of Wood River, IL.
Besides his wife Laura, Keith is survived by a daughter, Cheyanna Jones of East Alton; a granddaughter, Kai Deist of East Alton; a brother, Lester Malson of East Alton and many aunts and cousins who he loved dearly.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.panicfh.com.