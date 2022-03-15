Keith Brenner

Keith Daniel Brenner 33, passed away unexpectedly at 6:39 am Sunday March 13th 2022.
He was born at Alton Memorial Hospital on March 8th 1989 in Alton, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his Father Kevin Daniel Brenner, his Grandfathers Louis Brenner, Kent W. Hanks & his Uncle Patrick Brenner.
He is survived by his Mother, Tammie Renee Brenner of Alton, Illinois.
Keith was the youngest of two siblings. Tanya & James Mitchell of St. Charles, Missouri and Melissa & Richard Bartholomew of Jerseyville, Illinois.
Keith had 2 nieces & 1 nephew.
Ryli Brown, Kaitlyn Mitchell & James Brown Jr.
He also had 3 step-nieces & 3 great step-nephews.
Also surviving are his Grandparents Betty Hanks of Godfrey Illinois, Larry Vahle of Calvert City Kentucky & David & Barbara W. Hayes of Alton, IL.
Keith came from a very large close knit family on both sides. He has Several Aunts, Uncles & Cousins who will miss him dearly.
Keith was a very popular man in our community, he has so many friends who are just as devastated as his own family and will miss him terribly.
Keith was a bright young man with the biggest heart. He enjoyed camping and canoeing in Big Springs on the Current River, he loved the outdoors & riding his mountain bike, he was excellent at playing pool & chess.
Keith loved all styles of music, and loved to be entertained.
He had a huge soft spot for animals.
Keith loved his family & friends and always made time for everyone.
His smile was contagious.
Keith was a very talented person and was a hard worker and recently found his passion in wood working.
Keith had GED and he attended Alton school district.
Keith will forever be missed by anyone who knew him.
Funeral arrangements will be held at Elias-Kallal & Schaaf funeral home on Edwards St, Alton, IL
A viewing we be held from 4pm - 8pm on Thursday, March 17th 2022.
Funeral service will be held at 10am Friday March 18th at Elias-Kallal funeral home with a proper Burial to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Alton IL.
Memorials can be made out to his Mother and family to cover funeral expenses.