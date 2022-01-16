Kay Frances Dreher, 83, passed away on Thursday January 13, 2022, peacefully at home.
She was born on August 11, 1938, in Tipton, OK, to Lewis Alvin and Beatrice Minerva (Vincent) Martin.
Kay graduated high school at age 15 and attended Evangel College in Springfield, MO and St. Joseph’s Nursing School in Alton, IL. She started Kiddie Kollege Nursery School and taught swimming lessons in the summers. One of her favorite comments was, “I had them in nursery school.”
Kay faced life head on. She was what is now referred to as a “feminist” before that term was coined. Kay did not see “differences.” She instilled in her kids that no one is better than another and to never tell a lie.
She married the love of her life, David Dreher on October 12, 1975. This was a love that endured to the end with Dave caring and fighting for her when others were ready to quit. Their love was like no other.
Kay was an avid collector of antiques and collectibles. She loved the summers she and Dave spent in Vermont helping her son’s violin camp, going to auctions and spending time at the pool. She was well known in the Croatian community and proud of her Native American heritage. Kay was notorious for her “little ideas” which often ended up with her starting construction or remodel of a room in the house, or even all of it. She never knew a stranger.
In addition to her husband, Dave, Kay is survived by her 8 children and their spouses, Georgiann and Jim Ursch, Toni and George Lucas, LaDonna Evans, Angie Paynic and Ray, Andrea Schenk and Kevin, Trish and Rick Ursch, Michaela and Mike Klasner, and Marko and Sonya Dreher; 6 siblings; 22 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; her mother-in-law Emily Dreher; sister-in-law Mary Lou Dreher; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 3 siblings, Bobby Nolden, Wilma Crawford, and Lera Woods; and granddaughter Riana Self.
Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 pm on Tuesday January 18, 2022, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 am on Wednesday January 19, 2022, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Cremation rites will follow.
The family has asked that everyone wear masks and social distance when possible.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.