Kathleen Luriel Beutel, 74, passed away at 9:35 PM, July 28, 2021, after battling leukemia for many years.
Born August 27, 1946 in Alton, IL, she was the daughter of Finley L. and Luriel “Joy” (Barber) Teasley.
Kathy graduated from EA-WR High School in 1964 and from SIU-E in 1973 with a BS in education. She was employed at Owens-Illinois Machine Shop in Godfrey, retiring in 2006 after30 years. Kathy enjoyed NASCAR Racing, St. Louis Cardinals baseball and sending greeting cards to all her friends and family. She was a lover of all animals, especially cats, and supported several local animal charities.
She is survived by her son, James “Rob” Beutel; her aunt, Grace Horn of Sanibel, Florida; her brother, Finley L. Teasley and his wife Jill, of Reidsville, North Carolina; her sister, Christy L. Wallendorff and her husband Fred of Wood River, Illinois; many nieces and nephews;and her special cat, Oreo.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Special thanks to her nephew, Michael Wallendorff and his wife, Shannon, the staff at Morningside of Godfrey and BJC Hospice for taking care of her for the past several years.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
The burial will be private in Valhalla Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Godfrey, Illinois.
Memorials may be made to the Five A’s Humane Society of Godfrey, Illinois.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is entrusted with arrangements.