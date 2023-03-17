Kathleen Schrier

Kathleen “Kathie” Schrier, 72, of Shipman, IL, died peacefully on March 15, 2023, at Alton Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. She was born December 9, 1950 in Alton, IL, the daughter of the late Gale and Marilyn Aulabaugh.
She is one of four siblings: the late Richard Aulabaugh, Timothy Aulabaugh, and Jane Kessler. On December 21, 1991 she married Kenneth Schrier, the love of her life.
She graduated from Alton High School in 1968 and then went on to run a successful family business, The Store, in East Alton, IL. She was known for her sense of humor, infectious personality, and the best sandwiches in town. When she was not taking care of her family or her business she enjoyed weekends at the Lake of the Ozarks, hosting parties of any kind at her beautiful home (even though each party she said was her last), making everyday moments with her grandchildren, ones they will never forget, and attending football games where she put on the best tailgating spread.
Her biggest accomplishment was being a wonderful mother to her three daughters: Jamie Hansen Peter, Julie Massey, and Bethany Schutzenhofer.
Kathie is survived by her husband, Ken; children, Jamie (Craig), Julie, Bethany (Brian); her grandchildren, Michael and Katelyn Attebery, Lauren, Grace, and Claire Massey, Norah Peter; and her siblings, Tim and Jane; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
There will be private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, the family ask to honor Kathie by making someone laugh, smile, or hug your loved ones a little tighter. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at http://www.gentfuneralhome.com