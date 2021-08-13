Kathleen Marie Korte, 62, passed away at 3:50 pm on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born on May 5, 1959 in Granite City, IL to the late Harrison E. & Joan Marie (Otec) Hooker.
Kathleen married Mark Korte on August 4, 1979 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Granite City, IL. He survives.
Kathleen loved her kids and grandkids and spending time with family.
Kathleen is survived by two daughters and three sons, Lisa (Mike) Alexander of Alton, Joseph (Missy Todd) Korte of Troy, Daniel Korte of Alton, Steven Korte of Alton, and Ariel Bilky of Godfrey; six grandchildren, Morgan Alexander, Gabriel Alexander, Elaiynah Morris, Brook Todd, Angelina Todd, and Landyn Todd; two sisters, Mary Evans, Cheryl Patridge, and three brothers, David Hooker, Patrick Hooker, and James Hooker.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
A Rosary Service will be held at 3:45 pm Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Visitation will follow from 4:00 pm to 7 pm and will close with a Vigil Service at 7 pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held a 10 am Friday August 20, 2021 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey with Fr. Steven Janoski celebrant.
Inurnment will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey.
Memorials may be made to: Masses at St. Ambrose Catholic Church.
Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.