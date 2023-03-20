Kathleen Kammien

Kathleen “Kathy” (Jouett) Kammien, age 72, died at her home in Affton, MO on February 15, 2023. She was born April 6, 1950, to the late Truman and Jan (Finfrock) Jouett of Wood River, IL. Kathy was a graduate of the East Alton Wood River High School class of 1968. Shortly after graduating she moved to St Louis, MO.
For over 30 years, Kathy worked as a Professional Employment Consultant for several companies, including her own. Following this, she was the Program Director for the Ethical Society in St Louis for over 10 years. Kathy then enjoyed over 10 years of retirement, filling her days with grandchildren, family, friends, traveling, and creating beautiful art. Kathy’s love for art resulted in many different types of art pieces which she created, sold, and gifted to loved ones.
Throughout her life, Kathy had a free, loving and generous spirit. She always rooted for the underdog, saw people for who they were, and was there for anyone who needed her help or just a listening ear. As a recent pastime, she enjoyed finding pictures of exotic birds and Georgia O’Keeffe paintings to post to her Facebook page.
Kathy will be greatly missed by her husband of 20 years, Michael Kammien, but he is comforted with the hope of seeing her again in heaven. A week prior to her passing, Mike led Kathy in a prayer to receive Jesus Christ as her Savior.
In addition to Mike, Kathy was cherished by her surviving sons, Jack (Brooke) Noecker of St. Louis, MO; Scott (Shannon) Duff of Collinsville, IL; stepson Dakota (Jo’kierra)) Preis, of FL; grandchildren Stella, Evie, and Leo Noecker of St. Louis; Brendan and Aleah Duff of Collinsville; great granddaughter, Olivia Kundiff of Collinsville; brother, Jeff Jouett of Carrollton, IL; sisters Kris (Scott) Davis of College Station, TX, and Robyn (Curtis) Smith of Bethalto, IL; sister-in-law Kelly (Rick) Nowacki; brother-in-law Scott Kammien; aunt Mary Scott of Peoria, IL; and many nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, sister Jennifer, and grandson Cody Duff.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, April 16th at the Old Carriage Pavilion in Tower Grove Park in St Louis, MO from 1-5 pm. The service will begin at 1:30. After the service, those attending are welcome to stay to enjoy one another’s company and share stories and memories of their times with Kathy. Seating in the pavilion is limited, so feel free to bring lawn chairs along with any beverages you would like.