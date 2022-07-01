Kathleen Engdale

Kathleen Marie (Murphy) Engdale, 79, died at 5:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Cedarhurst of Bethalto.
She was born on September 14, 1942 in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of the late Daniel J. Murphy Jr. and Marie C. (Schmidt) Murphy.
She graduated from Bishop DuBourg High School in St. Louis and received her degree in nursing from the DePaul School of Nursing. She worked for many years at Alton Memorial Hospital as an RN and later as a school nurse in the Hazelwood, MO school district and the Alton School District.
On December 7, 1968 in St. Louis, MO, she married Arvid Charles and they celebrated 52 years of marriage prior to his death in 2021.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren and was deeply devoted to her faith. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton where she enjoyed attending prayer groups and volunteering with church activities.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter, Daniel Engdale (Patricia) of Alton, IL, Jennifer Engdale of O’Fallon, IL, and Michael Engdale (Danielle) of St. Charles, MO; two grandchildren, Matthew Engdale and Charlotte Engdale; and two sisters, Mary Venom of St. Louis, MO, and Pat Oakes of St. Charles, MO.
She was preceded in death by her husband and by Mike and Danielle’s daughters, Elizabeth and Lucy Engdale who were lost during pregnancy.
Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Father Benjamin Unachukwu, OMV will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
The family would like to especially thank the staff of Cedarhurst of Bethalto and Vitas Hospice.
