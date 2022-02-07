Kathern E. Lincoln, 85, formerly of Wood River, passed away at 2am on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 29, 1936, in Middlebrook, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Ezra and Stella (Campbell) Cline. She married Clark D. Lincoln, on July 17, 1954, in Maynard, Arkansas, and he preceded her in death on October 12, 2019. Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Rex Maynard of Rosewood Heights, Illinois; a son, Richard Lincoln of Springfield, Illinois, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a sister and brother in law: June and Vernon Weatherford of Pocahontas, Arkansas, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
A homemaker, Kathern enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, and talking with her friends and family. She was a member of the Roxana Church of the Nazarene.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Ann Sadler, a granddaughter: Ashly Maynard, a great grandson: Vincent Maynard, and her brother: Vernon Cline.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 9am until time of services at 11am on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be held at 11am at the funeral home. Pastor Rodney Durr will officiate. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.
Memorials are suggested to the Roxana Church of the Nazarene and will be accepted at the funeral home.
