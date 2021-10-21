Katherine W. Bock, 98 of Alton died at 1:15 A.M. on Monday, October 18, 2021 at St. Louis University Hospital. Katherine was born to the late Henry and Mary (Yost) Giles in Alton on November 7, 1922.
She married William Bock Sr. in Alton. He preceded her in death.
Katherine was a clerk for local markets in the Alton area, namely Hamers Market and Rain and Rain Market.
Survivors include 2 sons; William Bock of Alton, Jimmy Vucich of Godfrey, 4 grandchildren; Doug and David Vucich, Allison Kane, Rachel Toretto, 5 Great Grandchildren; Taylor Tornetto, Peyton and Ross Vucich, Cooper and Finn Kane.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter; Barbara Spooner, 1 son; Gary Vucich, a brother and sister Buddy and Wyomia Giles.
Visitation will take place at Gent Funeral Home from noon until the time of funeral service at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, October 22, 2021.
Interment will take place at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
The Rev. Sonny Renken will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the ALS Foundation.
