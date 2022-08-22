Katherine Perkins

Katherine"Kathy" Perkins, 74, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at Alton Memorial Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born August 23, 1947 in Alton, she was the daughter of Jordan Hundley and Maude Irene (Blair) Wilson.
She had worked as a customer service representative for American Water.
On May 27, 1967 in East Alton, she married Harold "Jim" Perkins. He died April 28, 2001.
Surviving are a son, Robert "Bob" (Cathy) Perkins of St. Charles, MO; daughter, Julie (Steve) Enke of Bethalto; three grandchildren, Alexis Enke, Olivia Enke, James Perkins; and a sister, Linda Bechtold of Wood River.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Donald Wilson.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 10 am, Wednesday, August 24 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River. Pastor David Schultz will officiate.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.