Katherine Marie Magurany, 71, passed away peacefully in her home on June 30, 2021. She was born July 26, 1949 in Warwick, New York. She was the daughter of the late Melvin and Eileen (Todd) Byrd. She graduated from Alton High School in 1967. She married Paul Magurany, Jr on October 30, 1977, and he survives. She loved everything Christmas, Hallmark movies, angels, owls and frogs. She was everyone’s mom, and she loved taking care of everyone, especially her family.
Katherine is also survived by her six children and their spouses: Jamie Keith of Cottage Hills, Chris (Patrick Ruffing) Keith of Alton, Angela (Frank) Street of Bethalto, John Keith of East Alton, Sarah (Andy) Beiermann of Cottage Hills, and Paul (Brandi) Magurany, III of East Alton; eleven grandchildren: Dustin Caldwell, Devin Caldwell, Sylvia Barrett, Rhianna Neel, Anthony Ulrich, Ananda Waterman, Mayla Keith, Logan Beiermann, Garrett Beiermann, Paul Magurany IV, and Keaton Magurany; step mother, Dorothy Byrd; siblings Richard Goetschius, Shirley Goetschius, William Goetschius, Kenneth Goetschius, Nancy Miller, Phillip Goetschius, Karen Goetschius, and James Goetschius; sisters-in-law Pam Robinson and Marilyn DeRoo.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter Jacqueline Keith-Caldwell, her sisters, Shirley Bryant and Sheryl Goetschius, her brother Walter Goetschius, Jr and a sister-in-law Linda Goetschius.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com