Katherine March

Katherine "Kathy" March, 62, passed away 7:29 am, Sunday, November 13, 2022 at her residence.
Born July 24, 1960 in Alton, she was the daughter of Thomas Ambrose of Rosewood Heights and Jean (Bauer) Alkire of Galveston, TX.
Kathy loved to travel, having the opportunity to visit several countries during her lifetime.
She is survived by her parents; a son, Daniel March of Hastings, MN; brother, Jeff (Sharon) Ambrose of Wood River; and sisters, Linda (Roy) Springer in Tennessee, Susan Kay (Mike) Lamka of Galveston, TX.
Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm, Friday, November 18 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Dave Conrad will officiate.
Burial will be in Fosterburg Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Brown St. Baptist Church.