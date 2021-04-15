Karen Y. (Thompson) Elliott passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Her husband and daughter were by her side.
Karen, the daughter of the late Charles Thompson and Edna Thompson-Rennaux lived in Wood River most of her life and was retired from Olin Corporation. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Karen, a kind and gentle person, was loved and adored by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Ray Elliott of Wood River; one daughter and her spouse: Carlotta and Jim Roady of Alton; five grandchildren: Jenesa and Anthony Maggart of Elsah, Branden and Tiffany Roady of Wood River and Ian Roady of Alton; three great-grandchildren: Taylor Roady, Leah Maggart and Emily Maggart; one sister, Beverly Hill of East Alton; one brother, Stanley Thompson of East Alton; and her Aunt, Vera Maxine Lynn of Missouri.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Roger and Betty; and her step-father, Glenn Rennaux.
Visitation will be 12-4 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 18 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights.
Memorials may be made to the 5 A’s animal shelter in Alton.
