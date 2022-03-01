Karen Warren

Karen L. "Terri" Warren, 73, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
She was born Jan. 15, 1949 in Alton. Terri married William R. Warren March 16, 1968 in Wood River. He survives.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Casey (Brian) Lackey of Wood River; her only granddaughter, Braeden Lackey, who she was so proud of and loved above all else; her twin sister, Kathy Stiles of Wood River and her two sons, Shannon (Christa) Stiles and Shawn (April) Stiles, who Terri loved like they were her own; a very special cousin, Sue (Bob) Gillingham of Brighton; sister in law, Karen Scott; sister Tina (Kent) Romanczuk of Bellevue, Michigan; two brothers, Eric Brangenberg of Charlotte, Michigan, and Todd Brangenberg of Portage, Michigan; and her stepmother, Shirley Brangenberg also of Charlotte, Michigan.
Terri spent many years being a room mother, girl scout leader, team mom, and taxi for her daughter, then she spent many years doing the same for her granddaughter, who will always be quick to say “Mom Mom is my everything”. She will be greatly missed by all.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kathy L. Warren; her mother and stepfather, Jenevie (Payne) McCleery and Harold McCleery; and her father, Everett Brangenberg.
Private family services will be held, with burial at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
