Karen Marie Ahern, 82, passed away at 1:31pm on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at her residence. She was born on August 21, 1939, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the daughter of the late Clifford and Fern (Johnson) Abrahamson. Survivors include a a son and daughter in law: Brian and Dina Ahern of Lebanon, Ohio, a daughter and son in law: Nicole and Michael Rorie of Rosewood Heights, her grandchildren: Abriana Richards and her husband: Daniel, Caleb Ahern and his wife: Kristin, Naomi Forrest and her husband: Austin, Jared Ahern, Raeann Rorie, Collin Rorie, five great grandchildren, and many other extended family and friends.
Karen was employed by the United States Postal Service as a Postmaster’s Assistant for many years prior to her retirement. She was a member of the 1st Baptist Church in Bethalto.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter: Robin Ahern, and three brothers: John, James, and Kenneth.
In celebration of her life, a memorial service will be held at 3pm on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the Abundant Life Community Church in Wood River. Pastor Michael Rorie will officiate. Private family burial will be at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton.
Memorials are suggested to Riverbend Family Ministries and will be accepted at the services.