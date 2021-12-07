Karen M. (Herter) Curry, 68, of Alton passed away On Monday, December 6, 2021 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab in Hardin, IL. Karen was daughter of Kenneth F. and Josephine (Johnson) Herter and born October 11, 1953 in Michigan. Karen began her career as a Beautician in 1972 after graduating from Kitzmiller School of Cosmetology. She was a lifetime member of the Alton VFW Post 1308, where she held numerous offices in support of the organization, as well as supporting other local nonprofits.
Karen was an avid dog lover; Susie Sue being her pride and joy. Karen served as a board member for the 5A’s Humane Society of Alton. Karen loved spending time with family and playing cards, cooking and crocheting.
Karen married John F. Curry March 28, 2003; he preceded her in death February 7, 2018.
She is survived by her sisters, Kim (Dennis W.) Droege of Golden Eagle and Kathy (Doug) Walters of Lisbon, Iowa; nieces Kayla (Nick) Turner and Kelsey (Kevin) Halemeyer; nephew, Kenny Droege and great nephews, Cole and Carter Halemeyer and Logan Turner and great nieces, Brooklyn Droege, Ainsley Turner and Josephine Halemeyer.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother Wayne and older brother Larry.
In her close to 50 year career as a beautician, she had the pleasure of meeting a lot of cherished people considered family namely; Steve and Tresha Compton, Elaine Stoltz, Floyd and Della Baker, Becky Willmore and Sharon Pratt, to name a few and more people too numerous to mention. Karen’s booming presence in a room will live on in our memory. She will be missed by many and forgotten by none.
In Celebration of her life a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials suggested to Alton VFW Post 1308 or Alton 5 A’s Humane society. Paynic Home for Funerals entrusted with professional services. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.