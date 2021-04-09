Karen A. Carter, 63, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born May 26, 1957 in Wood River, she was the daughter of John and Dorothy (Maynard) Carlton.
She had worked as a bookkeeper in the Financial Aid Office at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before retiring in 2016.
On July 22, 1995 in Rosewood Heights, she married Paul Carter. He survives.
Surviving are a daughter, Jennifer O'Reilly (Duane Grazier) of Godfrey; two grandchildren, Christopher Hawk and Joseph Everts; and a sister, Beverly (Phillip) Rainwater of St. Louis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Christina O'Reilly.
Cremation rites were accorded.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.