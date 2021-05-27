Kaleb Ball, 35, passed away at 8:17pm on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in the emergency room at Belleville Memorial Hospital from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was born on October 28, 1985, in Alton, the son of Ronnie and Dorrie (Wikoff) Ball of Bethalto. He married the former Michele Depper on August 25, 2012, in Edwardsville, and they later divorced. In addition to his parents, Kaleb is survived by two daughters: Aubrey Ball of Alton, Keagan Hebert of Springtown, Texas, a son: Kaiden Jackson of Greenville, Illinois, a brother: Donald Lawrence II, his paternal grandma: Roberta Ball of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, his aunts and uncles: Donna and Terry Thornton of Bethalto, Debbie and Jim Shull of New London, Iowa, Cindy Culbertson of Ankeny, Iowa, Sherri Ball of New London, Iowa, many cousins, and other extended family and friends.
Kaleb was employed as a truck driver for S & S Hauling in Pontoon Beach. Kaleb loved playing softball, hunting, fishing, the outdoors, four wheeling, and horse riding with his daughter. He attended The Block Church in Rosewood Heights. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Otis Wikoff and Nora McManus and his paternal grandpa: Dwight Ball.
In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 3pm until time of memorial services at 7pm on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Justin Bell will officiate. Immediately following the services, a reception will follow at the Wood River Moose Lodge #1349.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations be direct to the Ball Children Trust.
