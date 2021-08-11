Justin Timothy Adams, 27, died at 6:22 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at his home. Born November 8, 1993 in Springfield, IL, he was the son of Tanna (Strode) Kirbach of Alton and Cliff Adams of Nilwood. Along with his parents, Justin is survived by his stepfather, Brett Kirbach, grandfather, Paul Sidwell, one unborn daughter, five brothers, six sisters and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. If he had to say, he would say “the whole world was his brothers and sisters and aunts and uncles.” Justin was a graduate from North Mac High School in Girard. He would do anything in the world for you. He was a kind man. A celebration of his life will be held at the Girard Community Building from 2:00-4:30 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
