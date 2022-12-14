Junior Ray Carter, 80, passed away 10:06 am, Tuesday, December 13. 2022 at his residence.
Born June 3, 1942 in Trailback, MO, he was the son of William and Ida Edda (Norton) Carter.
He had worked as a driver and roper for Kraut Tree Service for 15 years before retiring in 2005.
On February 20, 1967 in Mexico, he married Elizabeth Eastep. She survives.
Surviving also are sons, Rickey Carter and Sonny Carter both of Wood River, daughters, Teresa (William) Pope in Kentucky, Tammy (Larry) Thompson of Alton; 10 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Harvey and Wayne Carter; and a sister, Betty Little.
Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm, Tuesday, December 20 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Frank Akers will officiate.
Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.