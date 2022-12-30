Godfrey
Melba "June" Ceppenati, 92, passed away at 8:13 am on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on June 8, 1930, in Rosedale to William Floyd and Nellie (Meyers) Smith.
June married John Ceppenati, whom she truly loved, on December 26, 1947, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. He preceded her in death on Sept. 30, 2014 and was deeply missed.
June retired from Schnucks in 1984 where she worked as a retail clerk. She was a hard-working selfless woman, raised four children and always put her family first. She was known notoriously for her delicious home cooking, especially her fried chicken. June also enjoyed visiting the casino, especially playing the slots.
Melba is survived by 2 children, Larry (Rhonda Sheppard) Ceppenati of Godfrey and Annette (Blake) Pazero of Dow; four grandchildren, Nicole (Charlie) Griese, Danielle (Travis) Haun, Blake Pazero and Guy (Sierra Huelsman) Ceppenati; three great-grandchildren, Colton Griese, Rhett Griese and Quade Haun, plus one expectant great-grandchild, along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members and good friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, John Ceppenati and Tony Ceppenati.
Visitation will be held 4:00 pm until time of funeral services at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.