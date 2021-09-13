June A. Reeder-Wilson-Spiker passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 2:40 pm.
She was born to J. Athel and L. Irene Reeder on March 15. 1930 in Alton, IL
She married David F. Wilson, Sr. and they had a son, David, Jr. During their marriage, June helped her Dad part-time at W. J. Reeder & Son Shoe Repair; then went to work at Western Cartridge.
She met and married William (Bill) Spiker on August 24, 1950. They had two daughters, Vickie and Karen.
During her marriage to Bill, she realized she loved working with the public, so she entered a life-time career in retail. She worked at Arlan’s, Fashion Lane, Wood River Furniture Mart, and Catholic Charities Resale Shop and Senior Services Plus retiring in 2011 at the age of 81.
After June and Bill’s divorce, June, Dave, and Bill became friends and attended family events and holidays together. During this time, David (son) reconnected with his half-brothers Charlie, Glen, Tommy, Dale, and Michael.
At retirement June found a “hobby” that intrigued her and kept her busy: genealogy. Any nice day, she would be at the library working on her family tree. During her search, she was surprised to find several Native-American wives-the most famous being Pocahontas and a former president, Thomas Jefferson. She traced three family members from England to the U.S. that served in the Revolutionary War.
On Friday nights she “had” to go dancing at the VFW where she met life-long friends to catch up on the weekly activities. There Glen and Tommy (Wilson) would sit and chat with “Momma June” and even take her around the dance floor for a spin. After diagnosed with second-hand COPD and congestive heart failure, June and oxygen tank still went to her Friday night “social hour” as often as she could.
June was predeceased by her parents: Athel and Irene, Sisters: Virginia Reeder, Gloria (Clayton, Morkel), numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, Daughter: Karen A. Spiker, Grandson: Mark Elledge, Jr., 1st husband: David Wilson, Sr. and his son Dale, 2nd husband: William Spiker, Great Nephew: Dearold Oseland.
Left to mourn June’s passing are Son: David (Cheryl) Wilson, Jr. and Daughter: Vickie (M. Steve) Elledge, Grandchildren: John David-JD-(Heather) Wilson, Valerie (Bob) Behrends, Stacie (Mike) Lampo, Jr., Mark Elledge, III, Michael (Laura) Elledge, Great-Grandchildren: Jacob and Colleen Wilson, Kimberly (Jonathan) French, Mackenzie, Lainie, Kelsey, Austin Behrends, Taylor, Emma, Abigail Lampo, Maddix, Ariah Elledge, Kyle, Ryleigh, Madison Elledge, Nephew: Jeffrey (Patty) Clayton, Nieces: Rene`(Rick) Oseland, Tammy (Mike) Buzan, Julie Clayton and partner (Mike), Demetria (Shawn) Parker and their families. A special thank-you to all who helped June in her final days at home; Especially neighbors: Tim Agee and Todd McGuire.
Visitation will be on, Tuesday, September 14 at 10 am- noon at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Upper Alton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 5 A’s Humane Society, 4530 North Alby St., Godfrey, IL 62035 in June’s memory. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com