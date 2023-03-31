Julie Beth McVey, 70, passed away after a long struggle with ALS on Friday, March 31, 2023 at her home.
Born June 8, 1952 in Alton, she was the daughter of Norman L. Williams, Sr. and Alfreda M. (Jolliff) Williams.
She married her husband, Duane L. McVey at the former St. Kevin Catholic Church in Rosewood Heights on Sept. 16, 1972. In addition to Duane, she is survived by her son Ian (Donna) McVey of St. Louis; two grandsons, William Duane and Charles Donald McVey; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Yarnell and Patricia Hale, both of Wood River; a niece, Kate Williams of Indiana and a nephew Brian Williams of Mississippi; her lifelong friend Connie Stock of Bethalto, and the Bunco girls.
Julie had worked as an office administrator for National Marine, Art”s Fleeting Service, and SIEA. She enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom and St. Kevin’s School Mom. She was active in local and state politics and loved to organize most everything except Duane. She loved spending time with her friends and family. She and Duane also traveled extensively throughout the U.S. as well as Europe.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Elise Renee McVey; and three brothers, Norma L. Williams, Jr., Gregory Williams, and Jeffrey Williams.
Father Tom Liebler will celebrate a memorial mass for Julie at 1 p.m. Monday, Apr. 3 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto. Immediately following, friends and family are invited to a party at Julia’s Banquet Center in East Alton.
Memorials may be made to the St. Louis Regional Chapter of the ALS Association, 1950 Craig Road, #200, St. Louis, MO 63146.
