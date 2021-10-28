Judy Vahle photo for obit and folder.jpeg
Judy Marie Vahle, 71, died at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at River Crossing in Alton.  Born June 9, 1950 in Alton, she was the daughter of Frank E. and Marian M. (Stilwell) Hill.  Judy was a drug and alcohol counselor for St. Clare and St. Anthony’s Hospitals.  She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.  Surviving are two sons, Damion Gilligan (Laurie) of Alton and Darin Vahle (Jamie) of Alton, three grandchildren, Kyler Gilligan (fiancé Ashleigh Holt), Kaden Gilligan, and Cameron Vahle all of Alton.  Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Beverly Hill of East Alton.  Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Hill.  Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, November 1, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.  Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.  Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
 
 
 
 