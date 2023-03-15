Judy Main, 67, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, at Christian Northeast Hospital, surrounded by her family.
Judy was a retired Registered Nurse and loved to shop for bargains. She loved sewing, doing craft projects, spending time with her family, friends, and cats, who meant the world to her. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Bunker Hill.
She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Carl W. Davis, and her parents, William and Ada Allred.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Main, Jr.; brother, Thomas Allred, Sr.; sister, Stacie Allred Thomas; daughter, Christina (Sam, Sr.) Duran; eldest son, Daniel (April) Davis, Jr.; 19 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.
Cremation rites have been accorded and entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Judy’s family will host a memorial service from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at their church, United Methodist Church of Bunker Hill.
