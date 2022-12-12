Judy Mae Isom, 76, passed away 6:55 pm, Sunday, December 11, 2022 at River Crossing of Alton.
Born July 27, 1946 in Alton, she was the daughter of Wilbert Edgar and Bessie Mae (Seets) White.
She married Robert Van Isom. He preceded her in death.
Surviving are two sons, Robert Isom in Florida, Timothy Isom of Wood River; three daughters, Lori Chamniss of West Frankfort, Robin Rowald of Chester, Mandy Terpening of Bunker Hill; a brother, Donald white of Alton;and two sisters, Kathy Combs of East Alton and Debra Mondan in South Carolina.
No services have been scheduled.
Cremation rites were accorded.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.