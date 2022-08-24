Cottage Hills—Judy C. Myers, 75, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at her home.
Born Feb. 14, 1947 in Alton, she was a daughter of Charles Sampson and Virginia Catherine (Phillips) Shelton.
Judy married Larry G. Myers June 3, 1966 in Cottage Hills. He survives.
She retired as a secretary for Madison County Title Co. in Fredericktown, MO. Judy enjoyed camping with her family and is remembered for being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and for faithfully serving her Lord through her church, Connect Church in South Roxana.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Christopher Lee (Lisa) Myers of Godfrey; a daughter, Michelle René (Todd) Morales of Cottage Hills; her grandchildren, Benjamin Quade, Keegen Myers, Jordon Myers, Michaela Morales and Jada Morales; four great grandchildren, Éowyn Cloninger, Carter Quade, Wyatt Quade and Declan Myers; a sister, Alma Rose Cooper of Rosewood Heights; and a brother, Marc (Christine) Shelton of Bethalto.
She was preceded in death by her parents; twin sisters Angela René and Annette Lee Shelton; two brothers, Kenneth Leon and Charles C. Shelton; and a brother-in-law, Garry Cooper.
Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 4 at Connect Church in South Roxana from 1 p.m. until services begin at 4 p.m.
Memorials can be made to Connect Church.
Private interment will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
