Judith Stone

Judith K. Stone, 79, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at her home.
Born July 10, 1942 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Finley J. “Bud” and Helen Bernice (Jolliff) Apple.
She married Jimmy R. Stone Feb. 11, 1967 in Alton. He passed away March 9, 2015.
Judy worked as a secretary for Olin in her early years. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto and enjoyed lunches with her friends. She especially loved her independence and doing whatever she wanted.
Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer (Jeff) Davis) Merlenbach of St. Charles, MO; grandchildren Mason and Alex Merlenbach; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother Arlena Apple; and her stepbrother, Paul Holder.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 23 at Paynic Home for Funerals, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 24.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com