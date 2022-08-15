Judith Stewart

Judith “Judy” Kay Stewart, 80, of Wood River, passed away at 10:35 am on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Integrity of Wood River.
She was born on December 23, 1941, in Moro, the daughter of Earl and Eleanor (Henke) Unterbrink.
Judy was a life-long member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Midway. She was very fashionable and loved fashion magazines. Judy also loved to read and write.
She was survived by her son Bobby and his fiancé Jeannie Stewart of Bethalto; sister Ruth McQuaid of Florida; brothers Ronald (Connie) Unterbrink of Cottage Hills, and Gary Unterbrink of Ozark, MO; grandchildren Jesse (Tia) Stewart of Brighton, and Hali (Ed) Stewart of Chesterfield; as well as several great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents.
A private funeral service will be held at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, followed by burial at St. John’s Cemetery in Moro.
Memorials can be made to Mental Health America.
