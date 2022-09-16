Judith Shields

Judith Ann Shields, 85, passed away 8:54 pm, Monday, September 12, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born October 1, 1936 in Hartford, she was the daughter of Lester and Helen Marie (Naylor) Oldham.
She had been a secretary for 21 years at Granite City Steel before retiring. Judy loved her family and enjoyed working in the yard, traveling with her sister, genealogy and crocheting. She had been a member of the Wood River Heritage Council as well as a genealogy society member of Fayette and Polk counties, and attended Cornerstone Church in Bethalto.
Surviving are a son, Darryl (Rusty) Shields of Fieldon; daughters, Anita Dutchik of Alton, Dawn (Sonny) Sampson of Fillmore; 13 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Lana Oldham of Wood River.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Stanley Shields; and half-brother, Lester Jerome Oldham.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 11 am, Tuesday, September 20 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Erik Scottberg will officiate.
Burial will follow in Upper Alton Cemetery
Memorials are suggested to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis.